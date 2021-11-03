CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Twitter Suspends Newsmax Star Who Claimed Vaccines Contain Satanic Tracker

    TIME OUT

    Justin Baragona

    Media Reporter

    Getty Images

    Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been suspended from Twitter after posting a patently absurd claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain a “bioluminescent” tracking device linked to the devil. According to The Washington Post, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

    Robinson, who has relentlessly peddled baseless anti-vaccine rhetoric, took to Twitter on Monday night to warn Christians that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” suggesting that vaccinations are akin to the Mark of the Beast. Twitter eventually took down the post, replacing it with a note stating the original content violated the social platform’s rules.

    Robinson’s own network has also distanced itself from the far-right reporter’s outrageous assertion, stating that Newsmax does “not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on” the channel.