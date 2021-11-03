Twitter Suspends Newsmax Star Who Claimed Vaccines Contain Satanic Tracker
TIME OUT
Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been suspended from Twitter after posting a patently absurd claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain a “bioluminescent” tracking device linked to the devil. According to The Washington Post, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”
Robinson, who has relentlessly peddled baseless anti-vaccine rhetoric, took to Twitter on Monday night to warn Christians that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” suggesting that vaccinations are akin to the Mark of the Beast. Twitter eventually took down the post, replacing it with a note stating the original content violated the social platform’s rules.
Robinson’s own network has also distanced itself from the far-right reporter’s outrageous assertion, stating that Newsmax does “not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on” the channel.