Twitter Suspends Pro-Trump Meme Maker Carpe Donktum
Twitter permanently suspended prominent pro-Trump meme-maker Logan Cook, who goes by the internet handle “CarpeDonktum,” on Tuesday afternoon, citing copyright violations. Cook had amassed more than 270,000 Twitter followers, several Trump tweets, and even visits to the White House based on the popularity his meme videos had gained on the right. Cook’s videos often featured the faces of Trump and his political enemies edited into scenes from popular movies. His meme videos earned him a meeting with Trump last year, as well as an appearance at the White House’s Social Media Summit, a gathering of pro-Trump internet activists.
Last Thursday, Twitter added a “manipulated media” warning to a Cook video Trump had posted. Now that clash between Cook and Twitter has escalated into a permanent ban. “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of this policy.” In a video posted online after his suspension, Cook confirmed he had been suspended over a copyright violation.