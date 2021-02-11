Twitter Suspends Right-Wing Activist Group Project Veritas, James O’Keefe
CANCELED
Project Veritas, the right-wing group known for its deceptively edited videos, was suspended from Twitter on Thursday. The outlet, perhaps best known for apparently attempting to dupe The Washington Post into reporting false information about then-Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in 2017, has close ties with the Trump family and other top Republican donors. James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, also had his account suspended. A Twitter spokesperson said the Project Veritas account was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy,” whereas O’Keefe’s account was “temporarily locked” for violating the policy, pending the deletion of a tweet. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the tweet was.