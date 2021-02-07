CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Suspends the Gateway Pundit
Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit’s founder and editor-in-chief Jim Hoft for “repeated violations of our civic integrity policy” Saturday. Hoft tweeted from the verified handle @gatewaypundit to more than 375,000 followers, making himself the face of the ultra-right pro-Donald Trump outlet that often trafficked in conspiracy theories and lies. Hoft himself attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and pushed the false claim that the election was stolen from Trump.