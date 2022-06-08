CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Swats Down Musk’s Whining With Actual Data on Spam and Bots
Twitter isn’t giving Elon Musk any opening to wriggle out of his $44 billion buyout deal. The social media platform will reportedly grant him access to its “firehose” of data about user activity, just days after the world’s richest man threatened to blow up the transaction by claiming that Twitter was stonewalling his requests. According to The Washington Post, the company’s executives doubt Musk will divine insights from the data sufficient for him to cancel the takeover agreement, which includes a $1 billion break-up fee and other language that may make it exceedingly difficult for him to back out—though he could always try to force the company into years of litigation.