Twitter Testing New Feature to Get You to Read an Article Before Retweeting

Read it at The Verge
Twitter is testing a feature in its Android app that will prompt users to read an article before they retweet it. If a user wants to retweet an article they have not opened, the app will prompt the user to open it. It’s unclear how long the test will run and what the threshold is for success. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s chief product officer, wrote, “It's easy for links/articles to go viral on Twitter. This can be powerful but sometimes dangerous, especially if people haven’t read the content they’re spreading.” Twitter has promised many times to improve the quality of interactions on its eponymous social network, which has long been criticized for enabling harassment and the spread of misinformation.