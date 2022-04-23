CHEAT SHEET
Twitter to Ban Ads That Contradict Climate Change Science
In a statement published on Earth Day, Twitter announced that it would begin banning advertisements that “contradict the scientific consensus on climate change.” The policy doesn’t target what Twitter users tweet, but instead limits advertisers who seek to profit from the platform. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter,” the statement continues. “Misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.” The Associated Press reports that the policy change was announced just before the European Union finalized an agreement that requires tech companies to more closely monitor their platforms for disinformation.