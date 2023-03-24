Twitter Courts Chaos With Plan to Nix ‘Legacy’ Blue Checks on April Fool’s Day
FOOL ME ONCE...
Twitter will officially start nixing “legacy” verified checkmarks on April 1—that is, if the company’s Thursday announcement isn’t just an elaborate setup for an April Fool’s Day prank. The social network said that it would start “winding down” the verification of accounts certified as notable prior to owner Elon Musk’s $44-billion takeover of the company last year. The plan will eventually leave verified only users subscribing to Twitter Blue for $8 a month. Organizations wanting to retain verification can also similarly sign up for Twitter Blue for the paltry sum of $1,000 a month, plus $50 a month for each affiliate subaccount. Chief Twit Musk has been threatening to yank the “legacy” checkmarks since November, promising several times that such a measure would be rolled out “in coming months.” When reached for comment on the matter by The Daily Beast, Twitter’s press email automatically responded—as it has been programmed to do for the last week—with a poop emoji.