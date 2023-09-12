CHEAT SHEET
Twitter User Suspended After Freaky Aaron Rodgers Achilles Prediction
Ahead of Monday’s New York Jets game, one Twitter user tweeted a startling prediction that ended up coming true. “Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain-drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours,” user @DaddyZaslav, an apparent impersonation of WarnerBros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, tweeted out before the game on Monday. The guess became a reality when Rodgers tore his Achilles after four plays on the Jet’s first drive of Monday night’s game, ending Rodgers’ season and possibly career. Shortly after the tweet went viral, the Twitter parody account was suspended from the platform.