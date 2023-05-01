CHEAT SHEET
    Twitter Users Discover Phrase to Magically Resurrect Lost Blue Checks

    ABRACADABRA!

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, April 4, 2019.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Twitter users who lost their blue check marks on the site appear to have found a way of bringing their verified checks back without giving in to Elon Musk’s $8-a-month demands. On Sunday, users started sharing posts explaining that adding the phrase “former blue check” to their Twitter bios caused their blue checks to reappear, though the trick doesn’t seem to work for accounts that have never been verified, IFLScience reports. Some users also said their restored blue checks quickly vanished after trying the hack, suggesting the quirk is more likely to be an error rather than an Easter egg intentionally embedded in Twitter’s code. The discovery is just the latest chaos to roil Twitter’s embattled verification system to emerge since Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company last year.

