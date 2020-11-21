Twitter Will Give POTUS, FLOTUS, Press Sec Accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Read it at CNN
Donald Trump might be refusing to concede but his favorite social media platform doesn’t care. Twitter said Friday that it will support the White House transition to Joe Biden and turn over the official @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day. The account is one of dozens of official U.S. government accounts that will be handed over to the Biden administration, including @FLOTUS and @PressSec. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN in a statement.