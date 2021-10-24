Twitter Yanks Rep. Banks’ Transphobic Tweet About Dr. Rachel Levine

Twitter has removed a tweet by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) that misgendered Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, after she was sworn in as an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” Banks wrote Tuesday in the tweet, which was taken down on Saturday for violating the platform’s “hateful conduct policy,” IndyStar reported.
In response, Banks played the cancel-culture card. “My tweet was a statement of fact,” he said in a statement. “Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me.” Left untouched by Twitter was a post in which Banks wrote that “calling someone that was born and lived as a man for 54 years the first ‘female’ four-star officer is an insult to every little girl who dreams of breaking glass ceilings one day.”