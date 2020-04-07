Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Donates $1B in Square Stock to Coronavirus Relief
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and financial processor Square, tweeted Tuesday that he would donate a billion dollars’ worth of stock in Square to relief from the new coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands and devastated the economy of the United States and world at large. He said he would move the stock, equivalent to about 28 percent of his wealth, to a new philanthropic venture “#startsmall LLC.” Should the billion dollars outlast COVID-19, he’ll spend the money on girls’ education and universal basic income. “Why UBI and girl’s health and education? I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world,” he wrote. “Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime.” He added that he would track the donations dispersal in a Google spreadsheet he linked to in the announcement.