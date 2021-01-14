Jack Dorsey Isn’t Proud of Banning Trump From Twitter
JACK VS @REALDONALD
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted late Wednesday saying that he believes banning President Donald Trump from Twitter in the wake of the Capitol riot was “the right decision for Twitter,” but he doesn’t “celebrate or feel pride” in eliminating the president’s personal account from the social network. He wrote, “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here... I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety.” He said he thinks the choice, though correct now, will “divide us” and in the future “will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet.”