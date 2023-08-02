Twitter’s Landlord Is Being Fined for Elon’s Giant Light-Up ‘X’ Sign

CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk is about to antagonize his San Francisco landlord—again. The city plans to issue a fine to the property owner of Twitter headquarters over the giant, flashing ‘X’ sign that Elon Musk recently erected on its roof, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday. The city issued a notice of violation to the building’s landlord over the sign on Friday. It was dismantled late Monday morning, but not before officials had received 24 complaints about the structure, “including concerns about its structural safety and illumination,” the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear how much the property owner would be charged over the issue.