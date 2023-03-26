Twitter’s Source Code Leaked On Github Months Ago: Report
FLEW THE COOP
Sections of Twitter’s source code were leaked on Github recently, according to a legal filing cited by The New York Times. The company last week sent the open-source platform a copyright infringement notice in an attempt to get the code taken down, the Times reported, though it appears to have been available for several months. Twitter is also seeking the court’s help to compel Github to reveal whoever downloaded the code, the filings stated. Executives also believe that the person behind the leak was likely let go in a series of mass layoffs last year, two people with knowledge of the internal investigation told the newspaper. It’s just the latest challenge for the beleaguered company, which has lost roughly half its value since Elon Musk bought it last October as part of a blockbuster $44 billion deal.