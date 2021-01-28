Two Texas 14-Year-Olds Arrested, Charged With Stabbing UberEats Driver to Death
‘FOR NOTHING’
Police in Texas arrested two teenagers on Wednesday night, charging them with capital murder in connection with the stabbing death of an UberEats driver. Ryan Munsie, 31, was found dead near an apartment complex in Haltom City, in the suburbs of Dallas-Ft. Worth. Police said she had been stabbed in the neck. Munsie’s husband, Camaron Graham, told a local ABC affiliate that the mother of three was working multiple jobs—including as an Uber driver—to provide for their family. “It’s hard to talk about, it makes me really sad, thinking about all the work she put in for someone to take it away from her, for nothing,” Graham told ABC 8. As the boys are 14—and still juveniles—police did not release their names. A GoFundMe set up for the Graham family has raised nearly $40,000 as of Thursday.