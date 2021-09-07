CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Adults, Two Children Found Slain in Ohio Home
BRUTAL
Read it at WKBN Fox Youngstown
Two adults and two children were found dead at their home in Avon Lake, Ohio, from a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Avon Lake Police Department. Patrol officers were sent to the home after receiving a call for a wellness check. Upon entering the home, the officers and detectives found two adults and two children dead from gunshot wounds. Though it has not been confirmed as a murder-suicide, police say the Lorain County Coroner has been notified. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced that they would be stepping in to assist the Avon Lake Detective Bureau with the investigation. Names have not yet been released.