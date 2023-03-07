Two Americans Dead After Kidnapping in Mexican Border Town, Officials Say

Two of the four Americans who were kidnapped after driving into Mexico are dead, the governor of Tamaulipas State said Tuesday. Two others have reportedly survived the ordeal, one with unspecified injuries.

The group was located early this morning, and medics were headed to the scene, according to officials.

One of the four, Latavia “Tay” McGee, was there for a tummy tuck, her mother said Monday. The others were identified by family members as Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard, and Eric James Williams.

They entered Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, last Friday, crossing into Tamaulipas in a white minivan with North Carolina plates, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. A $50,000 reward was put up by the FBI for information leading to their return.

The friends were targeted in a case of mistaken identity, an unnamed U.S. official told CNN, saying the four may have been erroneously IDed by cartel members as Haitian drug smugglers.

A distraught friend of McGee’s, Mariah Roman, said on social media that she was the last person to see McGee before she left town. (Roman declined to comment when reached Monday night by The Daily Beast.)

Zindell Brown was wary about traveling to Mexico, his sister Zalandria told the Associated Press.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” she said.

The U.S. State Department cautions Americans from visiting Tamaulipas state at all, warning, “Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping.”

“Organized crime activity–including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault–is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria,” the State Department website reads. “Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.”

The kidnappers reportedly loaded the four friends into the bed of a white pickup truck, in broad daylight, according to the AP. The area is controlled by the Gulf cartel, a group responsible for countless drug-fueled kidnappings and murders.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” Zalandria Brown told the AP. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

A Matamoros resident interviewed by the AP said she witnessed the abduction, which she said occurred after the group’s minivan was hit by another vehicle at an intersection. Shots were then fired as an SUV pulled up and discharged a band of armed men, the woman said.

“All of a sudden [the gunmen] were in front of us,” she told the news service. “I entered a state of shock, nobody honked their horn, nobody moved. Everybody must have been thinking the same thing, ‘If we move they will see us, or they might shoot us.’”