GORY
Two Americans Gored by Bulls at Pamplona Opening
A San Francisco man was rushed into surgery on Sunday after he was gored in the neck during the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. He was among five people were hospitalized after the opening run—including a 23-year-old Kentucky man gored in the thigh, a Spaniard gored in the leg and two other men with head injuries. It was the first run of the six-day festival in which daredevils run alongside six bulls on a narrow cobblestone street before bullfights.