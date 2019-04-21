Pompeo: ‘Several’ Americans Killed in Sri Lankan Easter Bombing

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that “several” Americans are among the 207 known dead in the Easter Sunday terror attacks carried out on Christian churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terror attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter morning,” Pompeo said. “Attacks on innocent people gathering in a place of worship or enjoying a holiday meal are affronts to the universal values and freedoms that we hold dear, and demonstrate yet again the brutal nature of radical terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten peace and security.” The Americans were reportedly killed in a hotel blast in the capital city of Colombo. Quoting Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ABC News and others say nine foreign national deaths have been confirmed. Among them are at least two Americans, two Britons, one Chinese, one Portuguese and one Danish citizen.