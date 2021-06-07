Two Arrested After Road-Rage Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Boy in California
FACING JUSTICE
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was hit by gunfire in an alleged California road-rage incident last month while he was on his way to kindergarten. The boy was struck by a bullet from another car on May 21 and died in his mother’s arms. According to the Los Angeles Times, officials allege that one of the people inside the second car fired a bullet into the mother’s vehicle after she made an obscene gesture at them for cutting her off. Aiden’s death sparked an outcry in the state and police offered a $500,000 reward for information about the shooting. On Sunday, cops confirmed the arrest of two suspects who are reportedly expected to face murder charges. According to the Times, Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa. They’re scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and are both being held in lieu of $1 million bail.