Two Arrested in Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos Case

Two people have been arrested on charges they tried to cover up evidence in the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, authorities announced on Sunday.

New Canaan Police Department Patrol Division and Investigative Section issued arrest warrants for Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis on Sunday after collecting DNA evidence from them earlier in the week. The two were taken into custody late Saturday night.

Both suspects were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, according to a press release issued by New Canaan Police Department. Both are being held on $500,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Authorities were searching a second property connected to Fotis Dulos on Sunday, according to reports.

There is still no word on the missing woman’s whereabouts. Police were seen Sunday searching a storm drain outside a bakery in Hartford.

More than two dozen state patrol cars and two K-9 units were involved in the arrests at a home that Dulos’s construction company was renovating and had recently put up for sale for $3 million, according to a report in the The Hartford Courant.

Late last week, investigators say “traces of blood and other evidence” were found at her New Canaan, Connecticut home that lead investigators to believe Dulos was a victim of a violent crime. Sources told The Courant that some evidence had been “cleaned.”

Lt. Jason Ferraro confirmed to The Daily Beast that New York State Police and New Canaan Police conducted a search of a residence in Pound Ridge, New York. It is not immediately evident if that search was tied to today’s arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.