Two Arrested Over Livestreamed Robbery of Blinged-Up Brooklyn Bishop
‘NEW BEGINNING’
Two men suspected of robbing a Brooklyn bishop mid-sermon were arrested Wednesday. Police say Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, were two of three men who made off with nearly $100,000 in jewelry and other personal items after they pulled guns on Bishop Lamor Whitehead two months ago. The sermon was being livestreamed at the time. The two are facing federal robbery charges while police search for the third suspect. The flashy bishop, who was accused of having staged the spectacle, said Wednesday he’s “extremely happy” that the two were caught, and he plans to attend the pair’s court hearing late that afternoon. “The last two months were hell,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “This clears up the whole narrative that I had something to do with this crime. It’s a new beginning.”