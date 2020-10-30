Two ‘Bad Boys’-Obssessed Miami Cops Allegedly Agreed to Protect Undercover FBI Agents’ Cocaine Shipment

Read it at The Miami Herald
Two police officers in Miami are scheduled to appear in federal court Friday for allegedly agreeing to provide protection for a fake shipment of “white girls”—cocaine—for undercover FBI agents. They’re charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. A suspect arrested in connection with the policemen, Manuel Carlos Hernandez, allegedly claimed the two were on his payroll. He’s charged with conspiracy and money laundering. Roderick Flowers and Keith Edwards were obsessed with the Bad Boys movies starring Will Smith, even dressing as characters from the show for Halloween in 2019. Captioning a photo of the two, Edwards wrote, “We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys 4 Life,” according to The Miami Herald.