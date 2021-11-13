CHEAT SHEET
Two Bears Broke Into a California House—and Ate a KFC Bucket
When two baby bears broke into a Sierra Madre, California home last month, they made a beeline for a bucket of leftover Kentucky Fried Chicken—which, to be fair, most of us would do if we were baby bears, too. John Holdon, the owner of the home, came back to find a mama bear on his property, so he ran inside to make sure his pets—a dog and two parakeets—were OK. There, he found the cubs chowing down on some KFC. He tried to get them out by yelling and making noise, but Holdon said the bears were very “stubborn” and took their time leaving. “They were very happy, they definitely enjoyed their visit to my house,” he told ABC 12 News.