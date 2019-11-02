CHEAT SHEET
Two Bodies Found Buried on Texas Beach Identified as New Hampshire Couple
Two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple, investigators said. Forty-eight-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler’s deaths are being investigated as homicides, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office said. “At present law enforcement officers are working on the investigation and are working on identification of persons of interest and attempting to find the whereabouts of the victims’ truck and RV trailer,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The AP reports a deputy located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi on Sunday. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body the next day. The sheriff’s office announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. The couple’s family said they had been traveling in an RV since June 2018 and were last heard from on Oct. 16.