Two Boys Killed in Horrific Dam Tragedy, Fire Department Says
Two boys died at a dam in Oklahoma after being dragged underwater by strong currents, authorities said early Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a water rescue emergency at Lake Overholser Dam on Monday evening. “With the water gates open, the water currents were extremely strong. Four boys were fishing in the area and entered the water,” the department tweeted. “The strong water currents pulled two boys under water while the other two safely made it to a concrete ledge. Firefighters rescued the two boys from the ledge and began searching for the other two victims.” Firefighters later found the two other boys, both of whom did not survive. The names and ages of the victims had not been disclosed as of Tuesday morning.