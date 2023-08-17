Brands Suspend Twitter Advertising After Appearing on Pro-Nazi Account
‘HIGHLY DISTURBING’
An account on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has been suspended after at least two brands cut their advertising for appearing on the profile. A report, initially published by Media Matters for America, revealed how brands including Sports Illustrated, Gilead Sciences, USA Today, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association and more appeared on the verified profile. Following the publication of the article, X suspended the account, and soon after, CNN received confirmation from NCTA and pharmaceutical company Gilead that they immediately paused their ad spending on X. “We take the responsible placement of NCTA ads very seriously and are concerned that our post about the future of broadband technology appeared next to this highly disturbing content,” NCTA spokesperson Brian Dietz said in a statement. X did not respond to a request for comment from CNN. The news of the account, which promoted fascism and shared Nazi-related content, comes just a week after newly installed CEO Linda Yaccarino promised that “99.9 percent” of the content on the platform was safe.