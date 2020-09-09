CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
2 NY School Workers Catch COVID-19 a Day After Staff Return
UH OH
Read it at New York Daily News
Only a day after returning to school to plan the forthcoming school year, two staff members in Brooklyn public schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York Daily News. All staffers have since been provided the option to work remotely on Wednesday but the buildings aren’t completely shut down. The estimated 60,000 Brooklyn teachers who returned to school this week weren’t required to be tested for COVID-19 but were strongly encouraged. “We’ll require any staff identified as close contacts to quarantine, and remain vigilant to prevent spread,” Education Department spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said. Students are returning to New York schools later this month.