Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended for Conduct During Riot
SIDELINED
Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their roles in Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told reporters on Monday. “I know that there were two people that were suspended,” Ryan, who is chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee overseeing the investigation into the Capitol Police’s response to the riot, said in a press call. “One was the selfie officer and another was an officer that put a MAGA hat on that started directing some people around.”
Ryan, however, did not provide further details about the suspensions or the names of the officers. The Democratic lawmaker also said that “approximately 10 to 15” Capitol Police officers are currently under investigation for their conduct during the insurrection but that there is no evidence the riot was part of a broader “inside job” or that members of the department purposefully cooperated or organized with the rioters.