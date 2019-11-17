WHAT WOULD WALTER WHITE DO?
Two Chemistry Professors in Arkansas Arrested for Making Meth in School Lab
Two chemistry professors from Henderson State University in Arkansas have been arrested on charges of cooking up methamphetamine in the university science lab. Clark County Sheriff's Department names the men as Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, of Arkadelphia. The university science lab had been closed on Oct. 8 due to an “undetermined chemical odor” and the two professors were placed on leave of absence two days later. The school confirmed that it found benzyl chloride in the lab, which is sometimes used to make meth. The ventilation system was cleaned and windows were removed to clear the air. The building reopened October 29, and the men were taken into custody on Friday. They each face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.