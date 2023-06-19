Two Children Dead After Running Into Traffic in California

CHEAT SHEET
Two children were killed in California on Sunday evening after they got out of a stopped car and ran into freeway traffic, authorities said. The minors entered the roadway to retrieve luggage that had fallen off their car, according to ABC 7, when they were hit by cars on the 78 Freeway in Vista at around 6 p.m. The Vista Fire Department said the children are believed to be under 12 years old. Their mother, who is thought to have at least initially remained inside her car, was later arrested for a DUI, the California Highway Patrol told KGTV.