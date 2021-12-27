Two Children Killed, Three Hospitalized in Florida Hit-and-Run

Read it at Local 10 News
Two children died and three other children were injured after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Wilton Manors, Florida. A car allegedly plowed into the children and then took off, authorities say. Victims’ ages and identities remain unknown. Two children were pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run, while three others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation and descriptions of the driver and vehicle have not been released.