    Two Children Killed, Three Hospitalized in Florida Hit-and-Run

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Larry W. Smith

    Two children died and three other children were injured after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Wilton Manors, Florida. A car allegedly plowed into the children and then took off, authorities say. Victims’ ages and identities remain unknown. Two children were pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run, while three others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation and descriptions of the driver and vehicle have not been released.

