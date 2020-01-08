Two Chinese Students Arrested for Taking Pictures at Florida Military Facility
Two Chinese nationals were arrested over the weekend after they entered U.S. Naval property and photographed defense installations in Florida, The Miami Herald reports. Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang, two 24-year-old students from the University of Michigan, allegedly approached the guard station at Sigsbee Annex in the Naval Air Station in Key West on Saturday morning and were advised to turn around. Instead, the pair drove into restricted property. They were stopped about 30 minutes later, and U.S. Navy Security Forces found that they were carrying cellphones and a Nikon camera. Both the students willingly showed agents the photos they took on the phones and the camera, which included images of U.S. military structures on Fleming Key and others on the Sigsbee Annex property. Both men will face a detention hearing on Friday in Key West federal court.
This comes just a few weeks after another Chinese student, Lyuyou Liao, was apprehended for entering and taking photos of defense installations inside the Truman Annex at the Naval Air Station. Four other Chinese nationals were arrested in late 2018 for photographing Key West military facilities.