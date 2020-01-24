Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in France, First in Europe

Read it at The Independent
The 2019 novel coronavirus has spread to Europe, with two cases confirmed in France, that country’s health minister announced on Friday. The patients were diagnosed in Bordeaux and in the Paris area, said Agnès Buzyn. She noted that both patients had traveled to China, where the fatal infection originated and has killed dozens. “We have two cases,” Buzyn said. “We will probably have other cases.” Two cases were also confirmed in the U.S. this week, in Chicago and Washington state, and others have spread to Japan, South Korea, Nepal, and Thailand.