Two New Corpses Discovered at Pompeii
‘TRULY EXCEPTIONAL’
Two almost complete bodies of men in an Italian suburban villa have been discovered at Pompeii, providing archaeologists with more clues to the mysterious volcanic explosion. The corpses, believed to be a 40-year-old enslaver wearing a woolen cloak and his young enslaved person, were found through a 1 million euro excavation funded by the Pompeii Park. The rare discovery is the first in 150 years that archaeologists have been able to make perfectly matching casts of the victims and document items they had with them at the time they were engulfed and killed by the eruption. The excavations will continue and archaeologists will try in the coming months to piece together scientifically assessed backstories for the two men.