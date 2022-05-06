3 Texas Cops Charged With Assaulting George Floyd Protesters
WATCHING THE WATCHERS
A Texas grand jury has returned indictments charging three police officers with aggravated assault after allegations that the trio used excessive force on demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd in 2020, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot presented the cases to the grand jury on Wednesday, the office said, noting that they “found there is probable cause to indict the officers in connection to events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of May 30, 2020.” The officers were identified as Dallas PD Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry, who is facing six counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of deadly conduct, and three counts of official oppression; former Dallas PD Senior Corporal Melvin Williams, who is facing four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of deadly conduct, and three counts of official oppression; and Garland Police Officer Joe Privitt, who faces one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.