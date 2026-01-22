Two Dead After Horror New Zealand Landslides

Cheat Sheet
1
Sunglasses Shares Skyrocket $4M After Trump Cruelly Mocks Ally
NO SHADE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 10:51AM EST 
TOPSHOT - France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron’s appearance in Davos wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses has bumped shares in the shades’ manufacturer up a whopping 28 percent, adding about $4 million to the firm’s market value. The French president is understood to have worn the aviators, made by Italian group iVision Tech, after suffering from a broken blood vessel in his eye. Trump had mocked the European leader’s look, telling an audience at the summit: “I called up Emmanuel Macron… I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” The MAGA leader’s appearance at the event comes amid mounting outcry over Trump’s threats of trade war with Europe in connection with his push to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Macron had said during a speech earlier in the day, clearly targeted at Trump, that “we do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to politicism, and we prefer the rule of law to brutality.”

Read it at Reuters

2
Trump, 79, Fawns Over Dictators in Wild Pep Talk: ‘You’re All Stars’
TYRANTS IN TIARAS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 8:42AM EST 
President Donald Trump, pictured speaking during a reception with business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, said the U.S. reached a "framework" in regards to Greenland on January 21, 2026.
President Donald Trump, pictured speaking during a reception with business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, said the U.S. reached a "framework" in regards to Greenland on January 21, 2026. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump appeared to slip briefly into his former role as a beauty pageant judge while addressing the decidedly authoritarian members of his “Board of Peace” in Davos on Thursday. “Everybody in this room is a star,” he told the leaders assembled on stage for the group’s signing ceremony. “There’s a reason that you’re here. And you’re all stars. You’re the biggest people, most important people in the world,” he said. The MAGA leader’s gushing comments were directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, regarded by many as the EU’s only autocrat, and Azerbaijan’s Ilhan Aliyev, whose government has been repeatedly accused of torture and extrajudicial killings. Other national representatives heralded from countries with similarly abysmal human rights records, like Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Traditional U.S. partners have largely scorned Trump’s new peace initiative, the credibility of which has struggled under the weight of Trump’s threats of a trade war with Europe and push to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. For the most part, the president appears unfazed by the more autocratic credentials of his new political bedfellows, however. “Sometimes you need a dictator,” he told Davos attendees Wednesday.

3
Elizabeth Holmes Begs Trump to Free Her From Prison Early
PRETTY PLEASE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 9:11AM EST 
GettyImages-1434168645_xweyku
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court on October 17, 2022 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has petitioned President Donald Trump to free her from jail almost six years before she’s actually eligible for release. The 41-year-old entrepreneur submitted a clemency application last year requesting a commutation of her 11 and a quarter year term, and the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Justice Department says the filing is still under review. Holmes was found guilty in 2022 of multiple wire fraud and conspiracy charges tied to misleading backers of her collapsed blood-testing company. Judges ordered her to provide $452 million in restitution, and an appellate panel affirmed both the verdict and punishment in February. Government attorneys argued she misrepresented Theranos’ capabilities between 2010 and 2015, claiming its devices could perform numerous laboratory analyses from a single finger-prick sample. At its height, Theranos carried a $9 billion valuation, while Forbes calculated Holmes’ personal fortune at $4.5 billion in 2015. Holmes is currently held at a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas, the same one as British former socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Read it at Reuters

4

Two Dead After Horror New Zealand Landslides

DEVASTATION HITS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 10:14AM EST 
New Zealand landslide
A general view shows a landslide while a search is underway by local emergency services for missing people at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga on January 22, 2026. DJ MILLS/AFP via Getty Images

At least two people were killed Thursday after deadly landslides struck New Zealand’s North Island. The first landslide hit a house in Welcome Bay early in the morning, where two residents escaped while authorities later recovered the bodies of two others who had been trapped inside, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell said. Later, a second landslide swept through Beachside Holiday Park at the base of Mount Maunganui, crushing vehicles, travel trailers, and a combined shower-kitchen block. Dogs and rescue teams searched the debris, but no survivors or bodies had been found by Thursday evening. Police said the number of missing remained in the “single figures,” noting that some unaccounted-for individuals had left the campground without notifying authorities. Flooding elsewhere compounded the disaster, including a man who was swept off a road near Warkworth on Wednesday. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urged residents to heed safety warnings, while survivors described chaotic scenes of debris and destruction, with one tourist calling it “the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life” in an interview with New Zealand’s 1News.

5
MLB Star Detained by Immigration at Airport
PAPERS, PLEASE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 5:41AM EST 
Jung Hoo Lee
Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on September 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after arriving without the required travel documents, according to a statement from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s office shared by multiple news outlets. The issue stemmed from paperwork Lee had inadvertently left behind in South Korea and was resolved the same day, allowing him to continue his trip. Lee was en route to Northern California to appear at the Giants’ FanFest event in San Ramon, one of several preseason stops with fans. Pelosi’s office said she coordinated with the Giants, congressional offices, and federal officials to help clear the matter. In a statement, the Giants described the incident as a short-lived travel issue that was quickly addressed by authorities. Lee, 27, is entering his third season with San Francisco after signing a six-year, $113 million deal in 2023. The team starts spring training next month in Arizona, with Lee also slated to play in the World Baseball Classic this March.

6
Star Spotted for First Time Since Release From Jail
AWAITING TRIAL
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.22.26 1:58AM EST 
Timothy Busfield
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - JANUARY 20: Director and actor Timothy Busfield arrives for a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Prosecutors have charged Busfield with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield was seen in public for the first time since surrendering to authorities last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A judge ordered that Busfield be released from jail on his own recognizance on Tuesday after the 68-year-old was charged with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old. Following his release, Busfield was photographed outside his $750/night New Mexico Airbnb dressed in all black while bidding farewell to his wife. Sources told TMZ that the actor was leaving the estate in order to deal with something related to his case, but that he will return later and spend the night with his family. A criminal complaint alleged that Busfield abused two boys, aged 7 and 8, who were working on the set of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, on which Busfield was a director. The actor’s defense team argued in court that the allegations were made by parents outraged that their children were cut from the show. Busfield has maintained his innocence, and has said that he is ready to “confront these lies.”

Read it at TMZ

7
Emmy-Winning Director of Hit TV Shows Dies at His Home
STORYTELLER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 01.22.26 4:22AM EST 
Published 01.22.26 3:03AM EST 
Bruce Bilson and actor Rachel Bilson attend the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Foundation 25th Annual College Television Awards Gala at the Kodak Theatre on March 28, 2004 in Hollywood, California.
Getty

Emmy-winning TV director Bruce Bilson has passed away at his home in Los Angeles, aged 97. His daughter, producer Julie Bilson Ahlberg, said her father died peacefully on Friday. In 1968, Bilson won an Emmy for directing an episode of hit TV show Get Smart. His CV also included a string of iconic shows including M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch, Gidget, Hogan’s Heroes, Bewitched, The Doris Day Show, The Love Boat, The Six Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman, and Hawaii Five-O. His son Danny Bilson is a screenwriter who worked on The Rocketeer, while his granddaughter Rachel Bilson starred in The O.C, Hart of Dixie, and Nashville. Bilson graduated from UCLA in 1946, and was part of the institution’s first film-school graduating class. Speaking about his craft in a 2008 interview with The Television Academy Foundation, Bilson said he quickly learned to put emotion above technical precision as a director. “When I was starting out, I thought my camera work was awful, and I tried to make it more interesting,” he said. “As I got older and more experienced, I learned to tell the story with the actors first, cameras second. Sometimes you can just do something with the camera that’s just so good and you see you love it, but it’s the actors and the script.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

8
‘60 Minutes’ Ratings Tank After Finally Airing Spiked Segment
TURNING OFF
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 01.22.26 2:55AM EST 
Published 01.22.26 1:16AM EST 
60 MINUTES Correspondents, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper.
60 MINUTES Correspondents, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The long-awaited 60 Minutes episode featuring the controversial shelved “Inside CECOT” segment has been a ratings flop. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss personally had the segment axed hours before it was due to be broadcast in December, over fears it needed more input from the Trump administration. The investigation into the abuse endured by two Venezuelan men when they were deported from the U.S. to notorious megaprison in El Salvador finally aired on Sunday night. It was watched by 4.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings figures and cited by The Guardian, in competition with Sunday Night Football on NBC. 60 Minutes averaged 8.32 million viewers in the 2024-2025 season. CNN media analyst Brian Stelter pointed out on X that CBS went into damage control knowing the ratings would possibly be low. They rebranded Sunday’s show “60 Minutes Presents,” in an attempt to not bring down the season average ratings. “This is a labeling trick all the networks use at various times,” Stelter said. 60 Minutes’ interview with Donald Trump last November was seen by 14 million viewers, their best audience figures since 2021. The “Inside CECOT” segment aired with an introduction from veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi who appeared to reference that heated debate as she introduced it. “Since November, 60 Minutes has made several attempts to interview key Trump administration officials on camera about our story,” she said. “They declined our requests.”

9
Disgraced ’90s Star Hit With Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations
‘DISGUSTING’
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 01.22.26 2:23AM EST 
Published 01.21.26 5:55PM EST 
Seagal
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 30: (RUSSIA OUT) American actor, martial artist and Special Representative of Russian Foreign Minisrty on Cultural connections Steven Seagal, just awarded with the Order of Friendship, talks during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin, on May 30, 2024 in Moscow, Russia. President Putin gave awards to many people, including participants of the military invsion of Ukriane, cosmonauts, artists and politicians. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images) Contributor/Getty Images

Scandal-ridden actor Steven Seagal, 73, is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct. Model Shanna Moakler alleged that when she was 18, Seagal told her come to his home in Los Angeles for an audition, but when she arrived, he groped her. “That man felt my boobies—my 18-year-old little boobies—that’s disgusting,” Moakler, now 50, said on The Wicked Awesome Podcast. Moakler said Seagal convinced her to take off her top so he could do acupuncture to help her with her back pain. “I was so incredibly uncomfortable, and I was like, ‘Well, when are we going to read for a part in your movie?’” She noted that he gave her a “fake script or something” and that “of course, there was no job.” “It’s so disgusting,” she said. Seagal is no stranger to allegations of misconduct. The actor has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by numerous women, including Portia de Rossi and Jenny McCarthy, since 1991. The Daily Beast reached out to a representative for Seagal for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Top Trump Foe Floats Presidential Run Amid Pentagon Probe
UNO REVERSE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.21.26 5:51PM EST 
Mark Kelly
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15: Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., arrives for a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Lt. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, nominee to be commander of the U.S. Southern Command, and Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, nominee to be director of the National Security Agency, chief of the Central Security Service, and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, in Dirksen building on Thursday, January 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, 61, says a political firestorm that included execution threats from President Donald Trump has pushed him into the national spotlight—and even sparked conversations about a future presidential run. The Democratic senator came under intense GOP scrutiny after a video surfaced showing Kelly and five other Democrats urging members of the military to refuse unlawful orders. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later announced an investigation into the senator, which Kelly responded to with a lawsuit. Still, the backlash has had an unintended effect: raising his national profile. Kelly told CNN he has gained hundreds of thousands of new social media followers and now receives standing ovations in public, with strangers urging him to run for president. “I still think it needs to be the right person for the moment, and we don’t know what that moment is yet,” Kelly said. Though the national attention has come at a cost. Kelly said his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has received death threats since the controversy erupted.

Read it at CNN

