Two Dead After Police Helicopter Crashes During Shooting

Prosecutors have brought new charges against the Duke of Marlborough, a relative of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, accusing him of coercive or controlling conduct toward his estranged wife. The latest claims against Charles James Spencer-Churchill, 70, follow after he was already charged over three separate strangulation incidents involving Edla Marlborough between 2015 and 2024. Churchill’s representatives have submitted a claim to have the case thrown out in Oxford Crown Court in the U.K. It is scheduled for consideration on April 27, with a trial penciled in for January 2028. The alleged assaults are said to have taken place in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Previous hearings detailed claims of physical attacks following disputes at their home. The duke, whose title is tied to the region’s glamorous Blenheim Palace, has otherwise been married to Elda, nee Griffiths, a Welsh ceramic artist, since 2002. A heritage foundation overseeing his estate said it could not comment on the case.
Scandal star Scott Foley will be back to star in the long-running Scream franchise. The last time Foley, 53, was part of the universe was nearly 26 years ago in Scream 3, and now he’ll be back for Scream 7. His character, Roman Bridger, was Scream 3’s antagonist and was killed at the end of the film. The actor is in the same boat as the rest of the audience, eagerly awaiting the series’ seventh iteration. “I don’t know the story, they just asked me to show up for a day. I’m so excited to see the film,” Foley told the New York Post. The seventh movie is bringing back other classic (already-dead) villains in the franchise, including original Scream bad-guy Stu, played by Matthew Lillard. The seventh film is a long time coming after producers had to overhaul the original production in 2023. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega left the franchise after controversy regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Scream 7 is finally set to release Feb. 27.
Canadian pop star Tate McRae has responded to backlash after appearing in an ad for the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team USA athletes. The ad features McRae in a striking red ski suit seeking guidance from an owl atop a snowy peak to figure out her path to Team USA and the Super Bowl. “It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback. Then back to the States for the big game,” she announces as promo clips of the events play. When the owl refuses to answer, she sets off on her own, with her new single “Nobody’s Girl” providing the soundtrack. The playful ad, however, left many Canadians feeling slighted, with one radio host quipping, “Do they not have an American who could be in that ad?” McRae responded to the backlash on Wednesday, posting a childhood photo on Instagram Stories of herself clutching a tiny Canadian flag. She captioned the image, “…y’all know I’m Canada down.”
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, 51, has welcomed his first child with wife Jordana Jacobs, 38. The actor, best known for his role as Ted Mosby in the long-running sitcom, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that the couple became parents “a few months ago” to a baby boy. Radnor posted a carousel of photos, including a close-up of himself smiling at the newborn with their noses touching. “So my wife and I had a baby,” he wrote, adding that their child’s smile “lights up the room.” Radnor noted that the announcement wasn’t entirely new, explaining that he had previously shared the news with listeners of his How We Made Your Mother podcast, and thanked fans for their “kind words.” The post quickly filled with congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues, including How I Met Your Mother writer Craig Thomas, who referenced the series in his comment: “To quote a TV show we both like: ‘Love is the best thing we do’—congrats to you all and the pure love in these pics!“ Radnor closed his caption reflecting on early parenthood, calling it a “wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation,” and said he feels deeply grateful. Radnor has not yet revealed the baby’s name.
Two Dead After Police Helicopter Crashes During Shooting
Two people have died after a police helicopter crashed while responding to a shooting. Arizona law enforcement said in a statement that officers and a helicopter were called out to Flagstaff for an “active shooter incident” on Wednesday, which left a suspect with non-fatal gunshot injuries. Arizona Department of Public Safety said that “Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper-paramedic onboard.” The identities of the dead had not been made public at the time of writing, while the shooting suspect has been taken into custody, the public safety department said. Speaking to AzFamily, Amanda Brewer, who called 911 about the shooting, said she heard over 20 shots, adding, “You could hear the blades going… Then there was a very large crash. It shook the house. It was startling.” Footage gathered by the network shows a fire burning in a forest following the crash of The Bell 407, which the Associated Press reports was manufactured in 2004. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are jointly investigating the crash.
Sixty-seven people had to be rescued at a ski resort after a mechanical issue left them suspended in mid-air for five hours. The Northwoods gondola at Gore Mountain in New York suffered a “mechanical issue” on Wednesday that left dozens of winter sports fans spread across 15 cabins dangling over North Creek. No one was hurt, with Gore Mountain saying in a statement that the issue had now been fixed and that the gondola would resume operations on Thursday. “The issue was identified as a non-emergency mechanical alignment matter involving one component of the lift system,” the resort said in the release. “The gondola was stopped immediately in accordance with established safety protocols.” One eyewitness, Karen Estill, told NEWS10 ABC, “They climbed up on the gondolas on the top, I guess they have to, to open the doors. They had a cable and they put people in, they put them in a harness and just led them to the ground.”
Christopher “Kid” Reid, one-half of the iconic duo Kid ‘n Play, has revealed he recently underwent a heart transplant. During an interview on Good Morning America, the 56-year-old said he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last July after an emergency room visit. “I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,’” Reid said, describing the early fatigue and shortness of breath that he initially dismissed. At a follow-up, his cardiologist confirmed the heart was failing and affecting other organs. It was “a kind of life or death situation,” cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura Dichiacchio told GMA. Eight days after being placed on the transplant waitlist, Reid received a new heart following a seven-hour surgery. Reflecting on his recovery, he said, “This thing is… a beautiful life. I wanna be around for it,” urging others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.
A fast-moving fire forced the evacuation of patients from a Pennsylvania hospital as flames tore through part of the facility. All patients, staff, and visitors were safely evacuated from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City after a blaze broke out late Wednesday, according to a hospital spokesperson. Emergency crews remained on scene into early Thursday as firefighters worked to contain the damage. State agencies quickly mobilized. Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that the Pennsylvania State Police, the Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health responded to the incident. “Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro wrote, adding that he and his wife were praying for patients, staff, and the community. Video and photos posted online showed flames shooting from the roof of what appeared to be the hospital’s Orthopedic Institute. Authorities said the fire did not spread inside the building, though smoke and water damage were reported. According to PBS and NPR affiliate WVIA, 77 patients were evacuated, including six in intensive care who were moved first. Some patients were asleep when the fire was reported at 9:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Barry Manilow said he would postpone his scheduled residency in Las Vegas following surgery related to his lung cancer diagnosis. “I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” he wrote, but added, “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21.” Manilow, 82, said the move was made to focus on “healing” and to prepare for his upcoming tour, which begins at the end of February. The “Cococabana” singer shared earlier this year that he was doing “better” following his December 2025 diagnosis after he finished performing several concerts around Christmas last year. While recovering from a six-week run with bronchitis and a five-week relapse, doctors found a cancerous spot on Manilow’s lung, which needed to be removed. Tickets for Manilow’s residency will be refunded, the artist said. He is set to tour the U.S. throughout the spring, kicking off the tour in Tampa, Florida, later this month.
Authorities are investigating a potential link between the homicide of former NFL player Kevin Johnson and a string of killings of unhoused people in Los Angeles. Johnson, 55, was found dead inside a tent encampment along the Los Angeles River on Jan. 21. Johnson’s cause of death is listed as “blunt head trauma and stab wounds,” and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. Officials say Johnson’s death may be linked to three other murders of unhoused people living along the L.A. River, in an area commonly referred to as Compton Creek. All four murders occurred within the same general location between October 2025 and January 2026, and all four victims were unhoused individuals living in tent encampments. Officials are looking into the possibility that all four murders were done by the same killer, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said, though a suspect has not yet been identified. Johnson played for three seasons in the NFL during the 1990s as a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders.