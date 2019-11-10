TRAGIC
Two Dead After Red Porsche Crashes Into Second Floor of New Jersey Building
A Porsche went airborne and crashed into the second story of a New Jersey building early Sunday morning killing two people in the car, NJ.com reports. Toms River Police Department spokesperson Jillian Messina said the driver of the red Porsche was driving at a high speed, lost control before hitting a road’s center median and becoming airborne, crashing into a commercial building at around 6:30 a.m. Sgt. Vincent Pedalino said the building was empty at the time of the crash. Officials have not released the names of those inside the car, which became lodged into the building’s second floor. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer also said he would not be taking the lead in an investigation into the crash. “I don’t have anyone to prosecute,” he told the website.