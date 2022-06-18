Two Dead and Multiple Injured After Miami Boat Collision, Coast Guard Says
A RECOVERY MISSION
The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two bodies following a terrifying boat crash Friday in Miami’s Biscayne Bay where 12 people were aboard. The agency said it received a call from someone involved in the 10:30 p.m. crash near Nixon Beach. A rescue swimmer found people injured on the water, the Coast Guard said, and they were sent to local hospitals. But soon, the search for those who remained missing turned into a recovery mission. “On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator, adding that several local agencies “exhaustively worked together.” The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause of the crash further.