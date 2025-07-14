Two Dead and Three Wounded in Kentucky Church Shooting

Two women were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

The gunman had already shot and wounded a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport in Kentucky before heading to the church, where he killed two women and injured two men. The suspect was shot dead at the scene by responding police officers.

In a statement, Lexington police said, “Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to individuals at the church.” No more information has been released about possible links to the victims.

Police assess the scene after a shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church on July 13, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

The victims have been identified as Christina Combs, 34, and Beverly Gumm, 72. Two of the men shot, including the state trooper, are in stable condition, while the other man remains in critical condition.

The identity of the shooter has not been revealed as the family have yet to be notified.

The attacks began at around 11:35 a.m., when the state trooper pulled over a car after a license plate reader alert. The suspect then fled, carjacked a vehicle, and headed to the church, which was approximately 15 miles away.

Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a statement, “Today, violence invaded the Lord’s House. The attack on law enforcement and people of faith in Lexington shocked the entire Commonwealth.”

Two people were killed and two others injured at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

He added, “We are grateful to the Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police Department, who courageously ran toward danger to protect this community. This is another reminder of the grave danger we ask law enforcement to face every single day. We go to houses of worship to gather in fellowship, unite in faith, and reach toward our Creator. In light of this tragedy, we turn to God with our prayers for the injured Trooper and the victims’ families.”

Lexington police said the department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review, including accessing body-worn cameras.