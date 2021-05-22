CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Dead, Eight Injured in Shootout in Downtown Minneapolis
TINDERBOX
Read it at CNN
Ten people were involved in a shootout in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, leaving two dead and one critically injured. The other seven surviving victims are in local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Minneapolis police say the incident occurred after an argument involving five men and five women broke out early Saturday morning, during which two men pulled out guns and started shooting each other. A spike in gun violence in the city left a 6-year-old girl dead during the week after she was shot in the head while in a vehicle.