CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Two Dead, Eight Injured in South Carolina Nightclub Shooting

    DEVELOPING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Sergio Flores/Reuters

    Two people are dead and eight others are injured after gunfire broke out inside a busy nightclub hosting a Fourth of July rap concert in Greenville, South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. Two sheriff’s deputies came upon the scene and reported seeing a large, panicked crowd running from the Lavish Lounge around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. Lewis said all shots were fired inside the building. He said no one had been taken into custody but his office had “some suspect information.” They did not yet have a motive for the deadly shooting.

    This story is developing.

    Read it at Associated Press