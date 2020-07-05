Two Dead, Eight Injured in South Carolina Nightclub Shooting

Read it at Associated Press
Two people are dead and eight others are injured after gunfire broke out inside a busy nightclub hosting a Fourth of July rap concert in Greenville, South Carolina, according to the Associated Press. Two sheriff’s deputies came upon the scene and reported seeing a large, panicked crowd running from the Lavish Lounge around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. Lewis said all shots were fired inside the building. He said no one had been taken into custody but his office had “some suspect information.” They did not yet have a motive for the deadly shooting.
