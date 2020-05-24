Two Dead, Five Injured in Shooting Rampage at Massive South Carolina Block Party

Read it at Fox News Carolina
Two young people have died and five others were injured when an assailant opened fire on an outdoor party with more than 1,000 people in attendance near Jonesville, South Carolina, on Saturday night. Police say someone opened fire from a car while passing the large gathering, prompting some revelers to return shots. Many of the party goers then hid under cars or ran into nearby woods to escape injury. Police eventually used a drone to determine if people were still hiding in the early hours of the morning. The victims are a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. Police took several people into custody and arrested at least one person.