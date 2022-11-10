Two Dead From Electrocution as Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida
‘USE EXTREME CAUTION’
Two people were fatally electrocuted in central Florida Thursday morning when Tropical Storm Nicole downed a power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they found a man dead outside his car after making contact with a power line. A woman with him was also electrocuted and died after being transported to a hospital. They are the first reported deaths as Nicole, which made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, swept across the state’s southeast. “We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”