Two Dead in 30-Vehicle Pile-Up on Pennsylvania Highway During Snow Squall
Two men died and at least 44 others were injured in a 30-car crash on a Pennsylvania highway that occurred when a snow squall hit the region Wednesday afternoon, news station Fox 56 reports. Union County coroners identified the two dead on Thursday as 53-year-old Edward Posavec and 58-year-old Marek Szczepanczyk. The pile-up on the I-80 reportedly involved about 20 tractor trailers and 10 other cars. According to CNN, the accident started when a snow squall hit the area at around 1:40 p.m. and officials confirmed that it was weather-induced. Officials reportedly had trouble gaining access to the scene due to the pile up. Snow squall warnings hit Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, warning of short bursts of snow and heavy winds that would lower visibility and create dangerous travel conditions.