CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two People Burned to Death While Trying to Flee California’s McKinney Fire
TRAGEDY
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Victims are beginning to emerge as the McKinney Fire continues to ravage Northern California. On Sunday morning, officials found two bodies inside of a scorched vehicle. Fire personnel found the pair in a residential driveway just before 10 a.m., and a spokeswoman for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said that they were likely trying to evacuate. Police have not yet released the victims’ identities. Teams will begin to search for more victims on Monday, the spokeswoman said, provided that the area is cool enough to do so safely. The McKinney fire has torched around 52,000 acres so far, making it California’s largest wildfire this year and prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.