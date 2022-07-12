CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Dead in Shocking Boat Accident on Hudson River Off Manhattan
TRAGIC
Read it at 1010 WINS
Two people, including a 7-year-old, have died after a private boat carrying 12 capsized on the Hudson River in Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said. The boat overturned Tuesday afternoon, and nine other passengers were pulled to safety, authorities said. Police have not provided an update on the final person who was on the vessel. Two ferries from the NY Waterway “responded to an emergency when a private boat overturned in the Hudson River, just north of the Pier 79 Midtown ferry terminal,” according to a statement from the operator. Aviation and Harbor Patrol and two NYPD scuba divers aided in the rescue, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also at the scene, 1010 WINS reports.